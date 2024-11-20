Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Wedding Chaos & Last-Minute Venue Change: 'Seemed Impossible To Get It Together...'

Nayanthara's much-anticipated documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was recently premiered on Netflix, offering a glimpse into the life of South India's Lady Superstar, including unseen moments from her grand wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan that took place in 2022.

In the 1-hour-20-minute documentary, Nayanthara revealed the behind-the-scenes wedding chaos and last-minute venue change, which made it seem impossible to complete the wedding preparations in just 10 days. The actress shared that initially, they had plans to marry at the Tirupati Temple; however, things could not work out, and last minute, they planned to tie the knot at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa in Mahabalipuram.

Nayanthara shared, "The day we got a call that Tirupati is not happening, we immediately flew down to Chennai. Despite the venue was changed, they didn’t want to change the date. There were about 7,000 people working overnight. On the wedding day, about 200 security personnel were hired for just manning the structure. Nobody’s phone was allowed at the venue."

The actress stated that she was unsure if they could pull off the grand wedding in just 10 days, and it seemed impossible.

"Until the wedding day, I was only checking and organising things around my wedding, but it was after they put my wedding veil, a wave of emotion hit me so hard that I couldn’t even breathe," she added.

Nayanthara, born Diana Mariam Kurian, was raised Christian but converted to Hinduism several years ago. The actress shared that her mother always wanted to see her as a Christian bride, but after her conversion, they decided to have a traditional Hindu wedding.

"I just thought it should be like a beautiful mix of both a Hindu and a Christian wedding. So we kept it a Hindu wedding with an English touch," added Nayanthara.

Talking about her wedding saree, Nayanthara said that she wore a stunning red saree that had her and Vignesh’s name on it, as she didn’t want to go the Kanjeevaram saree route. Having worn it many times in her films, she felt it wouldn’t have felt like her own wedding.