Nayanthara SLAMS Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: 'Burn Me, There's No Plastic In Here'

Nayanthara, one of the leading actors in South India, made her Bollywood debut with Atlee's directorial Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Recently, the actress, who has been often accused of allegedly getting plastic surgery, reacted to the rumours.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, she slammed the plastic surgery rumours and explained that her face has evolved over the years due to her natural "different brow faces," which led to people thinking she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

She added, "A lot of people think that I’ve done something to my face. But that’s not true. On record, not true. It’s not that it’s wrong, but for me, it has just been diet. So there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, and you’ll know there’s no plastic in here.'

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently filming for her Malayalam film Dear Students, which also features Nivin Pauly in the lead. It is directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy.

This marks Nayanthara and Nivin's second collaboration. The duo worked together in the 2019 film Love Action Drama, which was directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Nayanthara's acting journey with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003. Meanwhile, her last Malayalam film was Alphonse Puthren’s Gold in 2022 with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Nayanthara was previously seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which was released in 2013. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut, it also starred Jai, Sathyaraj and Achyuth Kumar.