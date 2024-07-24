'I Eat With Pleasure And Without Guilt', Says Nayanthara As She Shares Her Diet Secrets

Canva

Actress Nayanthara took to Instagram to share her diet secrets with her followers. She shared a long note that showcased her 'Embracing nourishment'. She posted a picture of her soaking in the rays of sun while she mentioned the importance of a good diet for a fulfilling life and also shared her eating habits in the post.

"A good diet is essential for a healthy and happy life, especially for someone like me, an actor who needs to look their best for every role. For me, staying in shape has always been about balance, consistency, and listening to my body. I used to think a ‘diet’ meant restricting myself and eating things I didn’t enjoy", shared Nayanthara.

What is Nayanthara's diet ?

The Tamil actress shared that eating is not all about counting calories. She shared how she found it difficult to balancer her food until she met her nutrionist. "Her food plan helped me stay fit and feel my best during shoots", shared the actress.

She later mentioned how she loves home cooked meals and enjoys it wholeheartedly. "Now, I know it’s not about counting calories; it’s about counting nutrients and eating a variety of foods in the right amounts. This is a lifestyle, not a temporary fix", she shared.

What you put on your plate is what you put into your life

The Jawan actress has now learned to eat without guilt and truly enjoy her meal. It is important to understand that you do not have to restrict yourself from eating your favourite foods and if your nutrionist or gym trainer is asking you to do so, you need to seek advice from someone who truly understands nutrition.

"I eat with pleasure and without guilt, no longer craving junk food. This has changed how I view food, making me feel nourished, energetic, and genuinely happy. I believe that what we eat significantly impacts our overall well-being. By sharing my journey, I hope to inspire you to adopt a healthier lifestyle, and to help you, in the coming few weeks I will be sharing what keeps me going through my hectic days", shared Nayanthara.