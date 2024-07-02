7 Bed Time Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 02, 2024
Almonds are the best late night snack option if you're hungry but worried about your blood sugar spiking. A few almonds will curb your hunger and keep you full over the night.
Avocado and wheat toast contain healthy healthy fats that are good for your heart and blood sugar.
Air Popped Popcorn make for a good late night snack that will not spike your blood sugar levels.
Vegetables and Hummus are fill of fibre and protein that will curb your hunger and will also not spike your blood sugar.
Peanut butter and apple wedges make for a healthy late night snack if you're worried about your blood sugar. They are rich in fibre and healthy fats.
Yoghurt and Berries. This is a good snack for people with diabetes. It has protein, fibre and probiotics. It is also good for your heart health.
Consuming hard-boiled eggs late night can curb your hunger and it wont even spike you blood sugar. Infact, it will give you good amount of protein.