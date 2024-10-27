 Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress Sweetly Gestures 'Go To Sleep' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress Sweetly Gestures 'Go To Sleep' (VIDEO)

Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress Sweetly Gestures 'Go To Sleep' (VIDEO)

Nayanthara is currently filming her Malayalam film, Dear Students. Recently, a video of the actress interacting with her little fans on set went viral on social media. As she patiently waited for her crew to set up, she responded to her fans shouting her name and interacted with them through hand gestures. She gestured one fan to "go to sleep" and later asked him if he had eaten his dinner.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Nayanthara is currently filming for her upcoming Malayalam film Dear Students. Recently, a video of the actress interacting with her little fans from the set went viral on social media, and it's absolutely adorable! In the video, she is filming late at night when her little fans excitedly screamed her name amid the shoot.

As she patiently waited for her film's crew to set up, she reacted to her fans shouting her name and was seen interacting with them through playful hand gestures. She gestured him to 'go to sleep' and later, even asked, if he had eaten his dinner.

Take a look at the video:

Read Also
Nayanthara Asks Fans To Ignore 'Strange & Unnecessary' Activity After X Account Gets Hacked
article-image

Nayanthara's heartwarming gesture won the hearts of her fans. A user commented, "So cute." While others dropped several heart-eye emojis.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale Of Platform Ticket At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside
Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale Of Platform Ticket At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside
Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras
Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras
'Khud Kuch Toh Jeete Nahin': Old Video Surfaces Of Gautam Gambhir Taking A Dig At Ex-Team India Coach Ravi Shastri
'Khud Kuch Toh Jeete Nahin': Old Video Surfaces Of Gautam Gambhir Taking A Dig At Ex-Team India Coach Ravi Shastri
Rajasthan By-Elections 2024: Relatives Of Veteran Politicians In Fray For 5 Of 7 Seats
Rajasthan By-Elections 2024: Relatives Of Veteran Politicians In Fray For 5 Of 7 Seats

Dear Student is directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. The film also features Nivin Pauly in the lead. In addition to acting, Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly will co-produce the film through their respective production companies.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Nayanthara, Does Chaleya Hook Step While Presenting Dadasaheb Phalke Award To...
article-image

Before Dear Students, Nayanthara and Nivin worked together in the 2019 film Love Action Drama, which was directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Read Also
Nayanthara Apologises Post Annapoorani Controversy: 'Never Intended To Hurt Anyone's Sentiments'
article-image

Her last Malayalam film was Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren, in which she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Nayanthara was previously seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which was released in 2013. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut, it also starred Jai, Sathyaraj and Achyuth Kumar.

Nayanthara is awaiting the releases of her two Tamil films, Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Her other projects include Mookuthi Amman 2 with director Sundar C and Thani Oruvan 2 co-starring Jayam Ravi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress...

Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress...

Shanaya Kapoor To Make Debut With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Opposite Vikrant Massey After Bedhadak...

Shanaya Kapoor To Make Debut With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Opposite Vikrant Massey After Bedhadak...

Ranveer Singh Takes Break From Daddy Duties, Wears ₹1.69 Lakh Shirt For Night Out With Aditya Roy...

Ranveer Singh Takes Break From Daddy Duties, Wears ₹1.69 Lakh Shirt For Night Out With Aditya Roy...

Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A...

Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A...

Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online

Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online