Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress Sweetly Gestures 'Go To Sleep' (VIDEO)

Superstar Nayanthara is currently filming for her upcoming Malayalam film Dear Students. Recently, a video of the actress interacting with her little fans from the set went viral on social media, and it's absolutely adorable! In the video, she is filming late at night when her little fans excitedly screamed her name amid the shoot.

As she patiently waited for her film's crew to set up, she reacted to her fans shouting her name and was seen interacting with them through playful hand gestures. She gestured him to 'go to sleep' and later, even asked, if he had eaten his dinner.

Take a look at the video:

Nayanthara's heartwarming gesture won the hearts of her fans. A user commented, "So cute." While others dropped several heart-eye emojis.

Dear Student is directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. The film also features Nivin Pauly in the lead. In addition to acting, Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly will co-produce the film through their respective production companies.

Before Dear Students, Nayanthara and Nivin worked together in the 2019 film Love Action Drama, which was directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Her last Malayalam film was Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren, in which she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Nayanthara was previously seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which was released in 2013. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut, it also starred Jai, Sathyaraj and Achyuth Kumar.

Nayanthara is awaiting the releases of her two Tamil films, Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Her other projects include Mookuthi Amman 2 with director Sundar C and Thani Oruvan 2 co-starring Jayam Ravi.