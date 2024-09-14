 Nayanthara Asks Fans To Ignore 'Strange & Unnecessary' Activity After X Account Gets Hacked
ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Lady superstar Nayanthara has revealed that her X (formerly known as Twitter) account has been hacked. Taking to her social media handle on Friday evening, the 'Jawan' actress informed her fans about the situation and cautioned them to ignore any unusual activity or posts from her account.

"Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted," read her post.

The announcement came after her last post on X, which was shared earlier this month to mark the one-year anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

In the post, Nayanthara celebrated the film's success, writing, "#1YearOfJawan A complete Masssy from the chief @Atlee_dir #Jawan Makes it Huge @iamsrk @VijaySethuOffl #SuperFans made it all Big." The actress made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year.

Released on September 7, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee. The film received massive responses from the audience and went on to become the highest grossing Bollywood movie.

The film's steller cast included superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

Nayanthara has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

