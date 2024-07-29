 Doctor SLAMS Nayanthara's Now-Deleted Post About 'Benefits' Of Hibiscus Tea: 'Absolute BS, Bordering On Quackery'
Earlier, The Liver Doc had criticised Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections.

Shefali Fernandes Monday, July 29, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actress Nayanthara has now been criticised by The Liver Doc for her post about the 'benefits' of hibiscus tea. However, soon after, the Jawan actress deleted the post after receiving backlash.

In Nayanthara's post, she claimed that Hibiscus flower tea is high in antioxidants and is helpful in diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart-related ailments. Later, the doctor slammed her and called her claims 'absolute BS.'

He said, "This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha miselading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea. If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu."

He added that the post was an advertisement for her "celebrity nutritionist," who has a master's in science degree in diet and nutrition who describes herself.

Soon after Nayanthara deleted her post, the doctor took to his X and said that there was 'no apology' from her.

"No accountability. Like a surgical strike on public health. Need laws to curb this kind of behavior from celebrities community and empower and support registered medical practitioners (non-Ayush) to provide evidence-based scientific education to improve informed public health choices,” he said.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next in movies including Test, starring R Madhavan and Siddharth. She also has Dear Students, Good Bad Ugly, Toxic, and Dear Students.

