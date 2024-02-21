Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Nayanthara, Does Chaleya Hook Step While Presenting Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Her (WATCH)

Jawan actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara reunited at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024 on Tuesday (February 20). In fact, their film, directed by Atlee, won big at the prestigious awards ceremony. While Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for Jawan, Nayanthara received the Most Versatile Actress of the Year at DPIFF 2024.

Several pictures and videos of the actors from the event have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Shah Rukh presented the award to Nayanthara and their adorable moment on stage has gone viral.

In one of the videos, Shah Rukh is seen giving a hand to the actress climbs up the stage before receiving the award. While presenting the award, Shah Rukh grabbed eyeballs as he performed the hook step of their much-loved song Chaleya.

The actor also kissed Nayanthara on the forehead before presenting the award. Take a look at the video here:

Nayanthara, fondly referred as Lady Superstar, played the role of a powerful and fierce police officer, who is also a single mother, in Jawan. She made her Bollywood debut with the film, which hit the big screens in September 2023.

Shah Rukh and Nayanthara teamed up for the first time on screen and impressed fans as well as film critics with their chemistry. When the film released, it was reported that the actress was 'upset' because of her less screen time. However, she never reacted to the rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Jawan, the actress was seen in films like Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. She has other Tamil projects like Mannangatti Since 1960 and Test in the pipeline.