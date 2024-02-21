Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024: Full List Of Winners

By: Sachin T | February 21, 2024
The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards was held in Mumbai on February 20. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the award for Best Actor for his 2023 release, Jawan
The award for the Best Actress went to Nayanthara, who marked her Bollywood debut with SRK's Jawan last year
Vicky Kaushal was honoured with the Best Actor (Critics) Award for the biopic Sam Bahadur, in which he portrayed the role of Sam Manekshaw
The Best Actor in a Negative Role award was bagged by none other than Bobby Deol, for his role of the ferocious Abrar Haque in Animal
Speaking of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was declared as the Best Director for the Ranbir Kapoor blockbuster
Karishma Tanna took home the Critics Best Actress in a web series award for her show Scoop, which was helmed by Hansal Mehta
Anirudh Ravichander was declared as the Best Music Director for his work in Jawan
Best Playback Singer award (Male) went to Varun Jain for Tere Vaste from the film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Shilpa Rao won the Best Playback Singer (Female) award for Besharam Rang from Pathaan
Moushumi Chatterjee was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for Outstanding contribution in film industry
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was announced as the Television series of the year
Neil Bhatt, who played the lead in the show, was declared Best Actor in Television Series
Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actress in Television Series award for the hit daily soap, Anupamaa
