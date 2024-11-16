'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Film's Footage In Documentary, Calls Out His 'Vengeance' In Open Letter

Nayanthara, who is currently awaiting the release of her much-anticipated documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, has now written an open letter to actor Dhanush and called out his 'vengeance' after he sent her a Rs 10 crore legal notice for using '3 seconds' of footage from her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he produced.

She said, "This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner."

Check out Nayanthara's open letter:

She added, "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to common man through award functions connected with this film (Filmfare 2016)."

The actress also revealed that she had been in a two-year battle with Dhanush for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the release of her documentary. However, she eventually gave up, re-edited, and settled for the current version after he denied permission for the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs, visual cuts, and even photographs, despite multiple requests.

She explained that the 3 seconds of footage used in the documentary were taken from their personal devices and consisted of BTS visuals that were publicly available on social media.

"You may fabricate some fake story and pack it with punch lines and deliver it in your next audio launch too, but god is watching. I wish to introduce a German word into your vocabulary, "schadenfreude" and ensure that you don't taste that emotion with us or anyone anymore."

"And truly, in this world where it's easy to look down upon people, there is also joy in other's joys, there is happiness in seeing other people's happiness and hope that comes from other's stories. That is the reason behind our NetFlix Documentary. I suggest you also watch it and maybe it might change your mind. It is important to #SpreadLove and I hope and pray that someday you are also fully capable of doing it and not just saying," Nayanthara concluded.