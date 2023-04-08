 Nayanthara loses her cool at fan during temple visit, threatens: 'I will smash your phone'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Nayanthara | Photo File

Tamil film industry's Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her partner Vignesh Shivan recently visited the Kamakshi Amman temple near Kumbakonam for darshan, but the visit turned out to be chaotic as a large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star couple.

As per reports, even the police struggled to control the situation, and after completing their pooja, the two proceeded to another temple.

Here's what angered Nayanthara

Unfortunately, things took an unpleasant turn for Nayanthara when she was greeted by fans at the railway station.

One fan tried to film her, and the actress lost her cool and threatened to break the person's phone.

It's not uncommon for celebrities to face such situations, but it can be quite frustrating when they want to enjoy a peaceful moment with their loved ones.

Nayanthara's work front

Talking about her career, Nayanthara, who is one of Tamil cinema's biggest names, was last seen in ‘Netrikann’, a horror film made under the direction of Ashwin Saravanan. It garnered positive response from both critics and viewers.

Currently, the Thalaivi actress is working on the Hindi film ‘Jawan,’ which marks her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani. Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ is expected to hit the screens later this year. She also has a project titled ‘Iraivan’ in pipeline.

Despite her success, Nayanthara has always kept a low profile and maintained her privacy. The recent incident shows how difficult it can be for celebrities to lead a normal life, but it also highlights the need for fans to respect their space and privacy.

