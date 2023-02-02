Nayanthara reveals shocking casting couch experience: 'Was offered important role in exchange of favours'

Nayanthara |

Actress Nayanthara recently shared her ordeal and exposed the ugly truth of casting couch during a media interaction. According to several media reports, Nayanthara revealed she was once offered an important role in a film in exchange for favours.

Nayanthara says she boldly rejected the offer

Nayanthara reportedly said that she was brave enough to say no and 'boldly' reject the offer. She added that she trusts her acting abilities.

Nayanthara is one of the prominent actresses of the Indian film industry, however, she has had her fair share of struggles in her career.

Nayanthara's first-ever Hindi release

Following the humongous response from the audience to its Tamil trailer, Nayanthara's horror-thriller 'Connect' has been in the headlines ever since the makers announced its release in Hindi.

The film, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, also stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. It released on December 22 in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and December 30 in Hindi.

Nayanthara enjoys a huge fan base in Tamil and her pairing with the Shah Rukh Khan is one that has been eagerly awaited. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

