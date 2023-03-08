Jawan Actress Nayanthara TROLLED for hiding the face of her babies as she returns from the shoot

Jawan actress Nayanthara with hubby Vignesh Shivan and her babies |

Nayanthara, who was shooting for SRK starrer Jawan, finally wrapped up and was returning back. But what happened at the airport was not at all expected. The south actress was mercilessly trolled for a silly reason.

People always find something these days to call out celebrities, and now it has come to the point where the actress has been criticised for hiding the faces of her babies. We have seen several stars like Virat and Anushka, Ranbir and Alia, and others prevent people from seeing their baby’s face. However, it was actress Nayanthara who became the target of trolls.

Nayanthara was spotted at the airport

The Tollywood beauty was papped at the airport along with her hubby Vignesh. Shivan and the surrogate twin babies Many people did not like the fact that they covered the faces of their babies and prevented them from being seen.

While the actress was returning to her home in Hyderabad after finishing the shoot in Mumbai, she received a lot of trolling from the netizens after the video went viral on the internet.

One user wrote, "Ese muh chipa rhe h jese ab ye aapni life me kabhi social media pe aayenge hi nhiii..chutiyaaaa." Another commented, "e doo bche aisa pakde h jse kidnap krke le ja rhe h."

Some of their fans supported the couple. A user wrote, "Shame on the media people . Why are you clicking pictures of kids when parents aren’t comfortable"

Nayanthara enters Bollywood with SRK's Jawan

Nayanthara is one of the leading stars in Tollywood and is ready to make her Bollywood debut alongside SRK in Jawan. She got married to Vignesh Shivan in June of last year. Four months after their wedding, they announced the arrival of their twin baby boys via surrogacy, leaving everyone surprised.

It was said that they used an illegal route for surrogacy. Howver, it all was found untrue later, and they are embracing their parenthood happily thereafter.

