Nayanthara to take a break from acting after Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Reports

Actress Nayanthara, who will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, is reportedly planning to quit acting to take care of her babies. The Tamil actress welcomed twins via surrogacy with director-husband Vignesh Shivan in October 2022.

If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara is planning to shift gears from focusing on her acting career to her kids and her production house with Vignesh. However, FPJ cannot confirm the authenticity of the reports.

Nayanthara to take a break after Bollywood debut?

It has also been reported that the actress will take a break after making her Bollywood debut with Jawan. Nayanthara enjoys a huge fan base in Tamil and her pairing with the Shah Rukh is one that has been eagerly awaited. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

After dating for several years, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in June 2022 in Mahabalipuram. The filmmaker often shares pictures and videos with their twins but they have not revealed their faces yet.

Nayanthara's interesting line-up of films

Nayanthara was last seen in the horror-thriller 'Connect'. The film was also released in Hindi in December 2022.

Besides, Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh and Vijay, Nayanthara has Lady Superstar 75 in her kitty. She also has Paattu with Fahadh Faasil and AK 62 with Ajith Kumar, which is being directed by Vignesh.

According to media reports, Nayanthara has also signed Puri Jagannadh’s Auto Jaani.

