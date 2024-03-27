Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya CONFIRMS Reconciliation With Actor: 'Faced Problems Because Of Third Person'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddique, took the internet by surprise after she posted a video on her Instagram wishing her husband on their 14th wedding anniversary. Soon after, fans started wondering if they had reconciled.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aaliya confirmed her reconciliation with the Gangs of Wasseypur actor. She shared that they faced problems in their relationship because of a third person; however, now the misunderstanding is out of their lives, and because of their children, Shora and Yaani, they have completely surrendered.

"There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully," she added.

She shared that in recent times, things have changed. "I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids," Aaliya concluded.

Last year, Aaliya had revealed that she had found a new love, a Dubai-based man, who is Italian.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT season 2.