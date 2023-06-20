'His Eyes Are Sexy': Aaliya REVEALS How She Fell In Love With Estranged Husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya, who is a contestant on the controversial show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', opened up about her relationship with the actor and talked about their love story to co-housemate Cyrus Broacha.

In one of the latest episodes of the digital reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, Aaliya said that she knew Nawazuddin's brother, who was then his assistant. She was staying somewhere as a paying guest and that was when the actor's brother asked her to stay with them till she found a new place.

She shared that after thinking a lot, she said yes. "I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey," she said.

Cyrus then asked her about her new man. Talking about him, Aaliya said that he is Italian and a beautiful person. She said that the mystery man is a "software engineer" and makes her feel protected.

"So he said he liked my eyes and then we started talking. He is a software engineer. He gives you respect and love. He makes you feel protected and chivalrous. That's why I came into this relationship openly after 19 years. I wasn't scared," Aaliya told Cyrus.

After a deep conversation, Aaliya and Cyrus talked about marriage to which she said she doesn't "plan to get married again".

After 19 years of being married, the couple IS now undergoing a divorce. Nawazuddin and Aaliya have two children together.