 Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself The 'Ugliest Actor', Opens Up On Facing on Colourism & Discrimination
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself The 'Ugliest Actor', Opens Up On Facing on Colourism & Discrimination

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself The 'Ugliest Actor', Opens Up On Facing on Colourism & Discrimination

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanked filmmakers for giving him opportunities and stated that discrimination exists in society and not in the film industry

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
article-image

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about facing colourism and discrimination and revealed that people hated him for being 'ugly'. He also thanked filmmakers for giving him various opportunities and stated that discrimination exists in society and not in the film industry.

"I don't know why some people hate us because of our appearance. Maybe it's because our faces are like this - so ugly. We also feel this when we see ourselves in the mirror. We also say to ourselves, 'Why did we come into the film industry with such an ugly face?' I’m the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry. I believe this because I've been hearing all this from the beginning, and now I'm starting to believe it too," Nawazuddin told News18 in an interview.

Read Also
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spills The Beans On Why He Did ‘Chowkidaari’, Says 'Meri Shakal Soorat Aisi...
article-image

Thanking directors who gave him the opportunity in the industry, the 50-year-old actor said, "If you have even a little talent, the industry gives you a lot. There is discrimination in society, not in the industry."

Nawazuddin made his acting debut in 1999 with the film Sarfarosh. He had played the role of a terrorist in the Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre-starrer. Over the years, he has played versatile roles in projects like like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Black Friday, Dev. D, Kahaani, Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Sacred Games, Manto and more.

Read Also
'Bada Mazaa Aata Tha': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Smoked Marijuana In His Youth
article-image

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is currently busy with the promotions of his film, Rautu Ka Raaz, in which he will be seen as a cop. The story of the film revolves around a town that hasn't witnessed a murder in 15 years. It released on an OTT platform on June 28.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kill Hollywood Remake: Lakshya, Karan Johar's 'Most Violent' Film To Be Remade By Makers Of Keanu...

Kill Hollywood Remake: Lakshya, Karan Johar's 'Most Violent' Film To Be Remade By Makers Of Keanu...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself The 'Ugliest Actor', Opens Up On Facing on Colourism &...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself The 'Ugliest Actor', Opens Up On Facing on Colourism &...

Salman Khan House Firing: Bishnoi Gang Issued ₹25 Lakh Bounty, Hired Boys Under 18 To Kill Actor

Salman Khan House Firing: Bishnoi Gang Issued ₹25 Lakh Bounty, Hired Boys Under 18 To Kill Actor

Hina Khan Shares Video From Her First Chemotherapy Session After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer:...

Hina Khan Shares Video From Her First Chemotherapy Session After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer:...

World UFO Day: Don’t Aliens Like India?

World UFO Day: Don’t Aliens Like India?