'Bada Mazaa Aata Tha': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Smoked Marijuana In His Youth

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed that he would 'smoke up' with his friends during his youth, and added that while he does not endorse it anymore, he would have fun when he did it in the past. He also mentioned that he would consume bhaang and feel like the biggest star in the world.

Nawazuddin made the revelations on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, and he also called smoking marijuana a 'mistake'. "I realised later that I don’t want to promote it, I have made mistakes but its benefit was that jo travelling milti thi usmein, bada mazaa aata tha (the high I would get from it was fun)," he admitted.

He went on to say that he has consumed bhaang several times during Holi and performed throughout the day after it. "I would sometimes be Ashwatthama, Karn, Krishna and perform for hours. I would perform from morning to night because you get into a loop. Later, when its effect would subside, people would tell me, ‘Paagal ho gaya kya hai tu? You have been repeating the same dialogue all day!' I would go to parks, perform in buses, wherever," he recalled.

He added that he does not 'smoke up' anymore and also advised the youth to refrain from doing so.

On the work front, Nawazuddin is gearing up for the release of his next, titled Rautu Ka Raaz, in which he will be seen playing a cop. The film is set in a quaint town named Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand, that has not witnessed a murder in over 15 years. The film will premiere on Zee5 on June 28.