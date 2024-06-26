'I Was Full Of Al Pacino': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Day One Of Gangs Of Wasseypur Shoot With Anurag Kashyap

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently talked about Anurag Kashyap and stated that he one of the finest directors who can achieve what others cannot, and he has worked with him in many films. Looking back he spoke about the two part epic black comedy crime film Gangs of Wasseypur.

In an interview, Nawaz took a trip down memory lane, and recalled the movement when he was lectured by Anurag on the first day of shoot. He then revealed to have a wonderful performance as Faisal Khan. Speaking about the same at Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Nawaz decided to do the film, after he got to know the story, he said, “I wanted to give it my all. Slowly, I started behaving like Al Pacino. The first day of shoot, I was full of Al Pacino. Full on. That’s how I was behaving.” That evening, in the small Varanasi hotel where they were staying together, Anurag took Nawaz aside for a private conversation.

He further added, “He said, ‘Yeh kya kar raha hai tu? Tu pagal hai kya? Kis tarah se kar raha hai tu? Overacting kyu kar raha hai? (What in the world are you doing? How are you playing it? Have you lost your mind, why are you overacting?'. He then had to reshoot for the entire day, and responded stating, “Maine sar pakad liya. I did away with the power that I was showing completely."

Nawaz gained recognition with Gangs of Wasseypur and made her mark in the industry. Earlier, in an interview, Anurag lauded Nawaz for his talent and acting skills. He also revealed on daily check-up on him while he was dealing with his mental health issues. However, Nawaz stated that they aren’t close friends, but he has a special place in his heart for Anurag.

Nawazuddin has worked together in several films like Black Friday, Dev D, Ghoomketu, Bombay Talkies, and more. On the work front, Nawazuddin he will be seen in the crime thriller Rautu Ka Raaz. The crime mystery drama film stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar and Narayani Shastri, among others. It is directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Phat Phish Records, Umesh Kr Bansal, Zee Studios and Chintu Srivastava. It will be streaming in June 28 on Zee5.