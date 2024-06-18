'Ghar Ki Murgi Dal Baraabar': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter Shora Refused His Help To Become An Actor

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rautu Ka Raaz. In an interview, the actor opened up about how her daughter Shora Siddiqui is ready to follow his footsteps and that too without his help.

The actor said Shora is training herself to be an actor and at the age of 14, she begged her teacher to give her admission to the school’s performing art faculty.

In an interview with Film Companion, Nawazuddin said, “My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing art faculty, haath jod ke teacher ke saamne (with folded hands in front of her teacher) she said, ‘I want to learn acting’.”

Nawaz further spoke about his daughter's training syllabus and how she’ll be performing a play in her final year. “They will be performing a play in the final year, and for that they’ll have to stitch their own costumes, they’ll have to do the carpentry work themselves. Whatever props will be used, they’ll have to make it themselves. They’ll also have to take care of the lighting and at last there will be a show which will be ticketed. This is the kind of rigorous training she is taking. She is doing all of this by herself,” he added.

The Noorani Chehra actor stated that he's supporting his daughter's dream and has never asked her to take up acting. It's her interest and like other parents, he has been supportive.

Nawazuddin also said that he was not aware of the performing arts faculty, and the number of workshops she is attending but he knows that currently it's the summer workshop.

During the interview, he was also questioned if he was teaching her acting, or providing any tips, to which he said, “No, ghar ki murgi dal baraabar hoti hai na, waisa hai. She watches a lot of films, watches world cinema. She is 14 and she watches one film every day. She had once performed one piece to show me, I asked her how she did it and she said, ‘Papa, main puri taiyaari kar rahi hoon. Filmein dekhti hoon main (Papa, I am preparing, I watch a lot of films).’ So it's like that, it's her passion, so what can I say?’.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be next in the crime thriller Rautu Ka Raaz. It also stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar and Narayani Shastri, among others. It is directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Phat Phish Records, Umesh Kr Bansal, Zee Studios and Chintu Srivastava.

Rautu Ka Raaz will release on June 28 on Zee5.