 Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spills The Beans On Why He Did ‘Chowkidaari’, Says 'Meri Shakal Soorat Aisi Thi, Main Gareeb Toh Nahi Tha'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his struggle, and stated that he did not belong to a financially challenged background

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has contributed many films to India cinema. The actor is known for his versatile characters in film such as Black Friday, Dev D, Ghoomketu, Bombay Talkies, and more. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rautu Ka Raaz. In an interview he spoke about his struggle, and stated that he did not belong to a financially challenged background, but worked as a watchman because he didn’t wanted to take money from the family.

Nawaz Stated He Was Never From Poor Family

Nawazuddin revealed that he was never from a poor family, and despite this he worked as a Chowkidaari to fullfill his needs. Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra in an interview, he expressed, “Meri shakal soorat aisi thi, main gareeb toh nahi tha (My face is like that, but I was never poor. That’s because I would not take money from home. There was money at home always, thoda bohot paisa tha (it was manageable)… but I didn’t want to take money from my family because I was doing a job of my choice (acting) without even telling them."

He further added, "My parents were always ready to give me money, they’d say, ‘kuch problem ho toh le le (if you have problems, take money from us). You aren’t asking for any money and we don’t even know what you are doing’.”

During a house tour with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin highlighted his early life struggles and stated that he has no regrets about his life and appreciates those times since he was surrounded by people who shared his beliefs. He feels that one should never regret the past and emphasizes discovering pleasure in both difficult and successful stages of life.

On the work front, Nawazuddin he will be seen in the crime thriller Rautu Ka Raaz. The crime mystery drama film stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar and Narayani Shastri, among others. It is directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Phat Phish Records, Umesh Kr Bansal, Zee Studios and Chintu Srivastava. It will be streaming in June 28 on Zee5.

