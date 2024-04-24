Naveen Kasturia Shares Amol Parashar's Post Slamming PM Modi For 'Mangalsutra' Remark

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party's manifesto and alleged that they would snatch ‘mangalsutras‘ (traditional Indian jewellery worn by married Indian women) from women and give them to ‘infiltrators’.

Reacting to this, Sardar Udham actor Amol Parashar took to his Instagram story and wrote, "10 years at the highest executive post in the country, and still asking for votes by creating communal divides and fear mongering?"

Amol's story was later re-shared by Naveen Kasturia, who is best known for the role of Abhilash in TVF Aspirants.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta, in a recent interview with Zoom, talked about Modi's comments on Muslims during a rally in Rajasthan and said, "Ultimately, we're all human beings. It's incredibly challenging to appease everyone all the time. Just as actors aren't immune to online criticism, neither is the Prime Minister of our country."

The Bhagam Bhaag actress added, "We all take it in our stride. You can't constantly tiptoe around issues just to avoid upsetting one side or the other. Ultimately, you have to stay true to your beliefs and convictions. If he has the courage to do so, then kudos. Ultimately, you have to stand by what you believe in."