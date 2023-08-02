Amol Parashar On Showcasing His Dancing Skills In Nausikhiye: I'm Really Shy About How I Dance

Instagram: Amol Parashar

As someone who has never danced on-screen yet, Amol Parashar will be seen shaking a leg in his upcoming film Nausikhiye. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about his experience of dancing in Nausikhiye, Amol shares, “For me, the beauty of being a part of Nausikhiye lies in the way the character has been written. I am more interested in the way the script has been written. I’m not a very confident dancer, but from what I know it's come out nicely. I’m really shy about how I dance but it was a different energy in watching everyone cheer me on.”

Instagram: Amol Parashar

The actor owes much of his confidence to his tryst with the stage but still experiences jitters. “The stage fright still exists. It probably goes down as and when you appear more on stage. Before coming to Mumbai, I had done a lot of theatre in college. We used to do a lot of public shows in Delhi. While working in Pune too, I would do theatre. So, when I moved to Mumbai having quit my job, I fell in love with being on stage. That fear never goes away. But once you get on to the stage, it disappears and then it’s you against the world,” he explains.

Amol then talks about what excites him about the film and working with co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary. “When I first heard the script, I had no clue about Abhimanyu or Shreya being on-board. But, this was the kind of script that comes along which is extremely out of the blue. When you hear so many diverse scripts while working on different movies and shows, you do have an instinct of a good story. But, a subject like this does not come along frequently,” he reveals.

Read Also Amol Parashar's life comes full circle as he returns to his alma mater IIT Delhi as a guest

Instagram: Amol Parashar

Amol has a unique fear. “I get bored very easily with my own craft. I fear I can sometimes repeat myself. Which is why, it becomes a conscious effort to stay clear from repeating the same choices over and over again,” he states.

“If something that has never been attempted so far comes to you, it becomes imperative to maintain your judgement then,” he signs off.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)