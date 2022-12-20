Pitchers 2 actor Naveen Kasturia says, 'Acceptance is the best way of dealing with highs and lows'

Naveen Kasturia | Pic: Instagram/naveenkasturia

Naveen Kasturia will soon be seen in Pitchers season 2. The web series also stars Ridhi Dogra, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee and is helmed by Vaibhav Bundhoo and Arunabh. It will premiere on ZEE5 on December 23. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive conversation.

Opening up about his role in Pitchers 2, Naveen shares, “Naveen Bansal leaves his job and gets into a startup business. He gets all his friends together. At the end of season one, he successfully gets the funding. The story goes ahead from how the startup is all set to go ahead. Earlier, it was a team of merely four people and now it has got 24 people joining hands. How the company will be able to survive forms the crux of the story.”

When asked about the nature of the startup in Pitchers 2, Naveen says, “We can’t reveal about the story and also the startup. It’s not crowdfunding. It’s a very relative show where people can see their own journey. There are a lot of rejections and confusion in everyone’s life and everyone goes through it. Now, he has become more responsible as he is taking care of the entire company. This guy is also very ambitious and has a personal life to deal with.”

Unlike other actors, Naveen is pretty chilled out despite the world of glamour being a very highly competitive one. “I am not hassled about things. In fact, I am a little laid back kind of individual. I enjoy life more and don’t overwork. Whatever story I enjoy and like, I take it up. But yes, it’s very much a mind game. If you want to be on the top of some game then you have to keep fighting,” he states.

“Acceptance is the best way of dealing with highs and lows. We all know good and bad times don’t exist for a long time. You have to look at things as new opportunities that come your way. Every day is the first day of the rest of your life. We are very lucky as life is full of opportunities and we are given a lot of opportunities,” he explains.

On a parting note, he reveals his future projects. “Breathe Into The Shadows premiered recently and I was the new actor introduced in the third season. There is another show which I am going to start in February 2023. There is a film coming up and its shooting will commence in April/May. If I get some gap from acting, I will write some scripts and make some projects,” he concludes.