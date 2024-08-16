 National Film Award 2024 FULL Winners List: Rishab Shetty, Kantara, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Win Big
National Film Award 2024 FULL Winners List: Rishab Shetty, Kantara, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Win Big

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

The winners of 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday (August 16). It is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated awards. The names of the winners from the Indian film fraternity were announced during a press conference by the by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The winners, along with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2024 at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Check full list of winners here:

Best Actor - Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress - Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati)

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara

article-image

Best Feature Film - Aattam

Best Telugu Film - Kartikeya

Best Odia Film - Daman

Best Punjabi Film - Baaghi Di Dhee

Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2

Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar

Best Action Direction Award - KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography - Jaani and Satish Krishnan

Best Lyrics - Fouja

Best Tamil Film - PS -1

Best Music Director - Pritam - Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Costume Designer - Kutch Express, Nikki Joshi

Best Editing - Aattam

Best Sound Design - PS -1

Dialogue Writer - Gulmohar

Best Cinematography - PS 1

Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh (Brahmastra)

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Uunchai - Neena Gupta

Best Actor in Supporting Role - Fouja - Pavan Raj Malhotra

Special Mention - Actor - Manoj Bajpayee (Gulmohar)

