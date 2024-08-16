National Film Award 2024 FULL Winners List: Rishab Shetty, Kantara, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Win Big

The winners of 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday (August 16). It is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated awards. The names of the winners from the Indian film fraternity were announced during a press conference by the by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The winners, along with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2024 at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Best Actor - Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actress - Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati)
Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara
Best Feature Film - Aattam
Best Telugu Film - Kartikeya
Best Odia Film - Daman
Best Punjabi Film - Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi
Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2
Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar
Best Action Direction Award - KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography - Jaani and Satish Krishnan
Best Lyrics - Fouja
Best Tamil Film - PS -1
Best Music Director - Pritam - Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Costume Designer - Kutch Express, Nikki Joshi
Best Editing - Aattam
Best Sound Design - PS -1
Dialogue Writer - Gulmohar
Best Cinematography - PS 1
Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh (Brahmastra)
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Uunchai - Neena Gupta
Best Actor in Supporting Role - Fouja - Pavan Raj Malhotra
Special Mention - Actor - Manoj Bajpayee (Gulmohar)