 Malayalam Movie Aattam Wins National Award For Best Feature Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Movie Aattam Wins National Award For Best Feature Film

Malayalam Movie Aattam Wins National Award For Best Feature Film

Written and directed by Anand Ekarshi, Aattam is a suspense chamber drama, starring Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Zarin Shihab and others in lead roles

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

The 70th National Film Awards was announced on August 16, Friday, and the 2023 Malayalam film Aattam was declared the Best Feature Film at the prestigious award ceremony.

Written and directed by Anand Ekarshi, Aattam is a suspense chamber drama, starring Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Zarin Shihab and others in lead roles. As per reports, Aattam is loosely based on the famous American courtroom drama, Twelve Angry Men.

FPJ Shorts
Ecom Express Gets Nod From SEBI For Filing Draft Papers For ₹2600 Crore IPO
Ecom Express Gets Nod From SEBI For Filing Draft Papers For ₹2600 Crore IPO
Audi India Begins Bookings for New Audi Q8: All You Need to Know
Audi India Begins Bookings for New Audi Q8: All You Need to Know
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know About Muhurat, Timings And More
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know About Muhurat, Timings And More
From Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: The Rising Brand Value Of India's OIympic Stars
From Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: The Rising Brand Value Of India's OIympic Stars

Jolly Antony, Madan Babu K, Nandhan Unni, Prasanth Madhavan, Sanosh Murali, Santhosh Piravom, Selvaraj Raghavan VR, and Sijin Sijeesh in key roles.

The story of Aattam revolves around a sexual harassment accusation by the sole female member of a theatre group. She accuses a popular star of assaulting her, and while her team members initially support her, their loyalties shift after the superstar announces a potential offer to perform in Europe for a huge fee.

As the team members change sides, disturbing facts come to light, stories unravel, resulting into clamour and chaos to find out the ultimate truth.

Aattam was chosen as the opening feature film at the 54th International Film Festival of India held at Goa in 2023.

After a successful run at various film festivals, Aattam finally released in theatres in India on January 5, 2024. The film is now available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Film Award 2024: Rishab Shetty Win Best Actor For Kantara, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh...

National Film Award 2024: Rishab Shetty Win Best Actor For Kantara, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh...

Malayalam Movie Aattam Wins National Award For Best Feature Film

Malayalam Movie Aattam Wins National Award For Best Feature Film

National Film Award 2024 FULL Winners List: Rishab Shetty, Kantara, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Win...

National Film Award 2024 FULL Winners List: Rishab Shetty, Kantara, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Win...

His Three Daughters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen's Film

His Three Daughters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen's Film

Abhishek Banerjee On Losing Dharma Film Agneepath: 'Karan Johar Ko Laga...'

Abhishek Banerjee On Losing Dharma Film Agneepath: 'Karan Johar Ko Laga...'