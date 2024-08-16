 National Film Award 2024: Rishab Shetty Win Best Actor For Kantara, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Share Best Actress Honour
The winners, along with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2024

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Rishab Shetty in Kantara

The winners of 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday (August 16). It is one of the most prestigious awards which honour artists and films. Amid much anticipation, the names of the winners from the Indian film fraternity were announced during a press conference by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The winners, along with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2024. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Best Actor and Actresses

While Rishab Shetty was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara, Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh won the Best Actress award for Thiruchitrambalam and Kutch Express, respectively.

While Thiruchitrambalam is a Tamil film, Kutch Express is a Gujarati movie.

