National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen gets candid about his directorial debut 'Coldfire'

Since most of India’s population is below the 45-age bracket now, what kind of impact do you think death has on your audience?

Exactly, when you are young you don’t care about such things. By the time we grow up and are in ours 50s we look back and think about the amount of time we have wasted already. I agree one cannot and should not be productive all the time, yet we also need to realise what are the things that matter in life. We are living in an age of digitisation and social media has taken over our lives in more ways than one. So I feel it is all the more necessary for our generation to de-clutter our lives and focus on values.

If you were to write a dystopian story, what would be the nightmare you would be building it on?

I think robots taking over the earth would be my nightmare. With artificial intelligence being so effectively introduced in all phases of life around us, a day could come when that could actually happen. We are fast losing the human touch and being increasing dependent on the internet. You will see even when a group of people are together, they are not talking to each other. They are all looking at their phones. Dystopia is also now, it is not the future anymore. We don’t have any privacy anymore. Right from our bank accounts to our love notes, anything can be traced online. We are living the nightmare now!

Let’s talk about the new normal…do you think OTT platforms will impact the movies, especially the theatre viewing experience?

It has changed a lot. But I believe OTT is the best platform to showcase short films. No one will come to a theatre to watch a 30 minute film. They want a bigger experience. So for short films OTT is a blessing. It brings great viewership and makes releasing the film easier. Even Satyajit Ray combined two or three short films together and created a larger movie viewing experience for his audience. So even if a short film is released commercially, we need to combine it with two or three films of similar genre and theme.

You also have strong roots in theatre and recorded plays are another new normal these days. Are e-plays the future of theatre?

I don’t believe in filming plays. I don’t think theatre is a medium that can be digitised at all. The platform is such that you need to be seated in the auditorium to feel the essence. An e-play is neither theatre nor cinema. It gets lost somewhere in between. Even in terms of finances, we need to think of ways of getting more people into the theatre and give them a strong reason to come to the theatre and not to subscribe for digital platform to watch a play.

So what is your next project?

I want to do a full length film now. But I haven’t decided anything yet. It could be a love story or a romantic comedy. Or it could also be about a person who is in love with his city, like someone who narrates a love story between himself and the city of Kolkata. Nothing is final yet.