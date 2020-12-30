Arjun Rampal talks about living through the COVID-19 pandemic

After dealing with a Covid-19 scare from close quarters, the actor believes there is more to life than building concrete jungles all over the place. After charting a route away from toxic negativity, Rampal is all set to rule your hearts with Nail Polish, a courtroom-drama directed by Bhargava 'Bugs' Krishna. Premiering on Zee5 on January 1, 2021, the film also stars Rajit Kapur, apart from Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari. Excerpts from the interview:

From a parenting point of view how tough was the lockdown for your kids, especially with the one-year-old at home?

The pandemic has definitely brought me closer to my kids. In fact they have explained so much about the pandemic to me that I was quite taken aback by their sensitivity. My girls are not that small anymore, they are 15 and 18 years old. And on the other hand my little fellow doesn’t even know what is going on! The reason why we got ourselves into this situation is because we neglected nature and mother earth so much, that she came out to take revenge on such a large scale. I think this was how our planet was healing! One of the big takeaways is we don’t need as much as we think we do. It is very easy to survive with basics. There is no need to go out there and get greedy! There is no need to take away more land and create more waste! We have to stop building concrete jungles or we will have no trees and no birds! We must be able to see the sky when we look up, we must have good air quality! That is what we need! Not more skyscrapers! The sound of birds chirping had disappeared in a city like Mumbai. But with no vehicles on the road and no smoke, the sounds started coming back! It made us realise that this should be our priority, not anything else! We as a generation should never forget what it is to live through a pandemic and also must warn future generations about the perils of ignoring Mother Nature. Staying away from negativity is also a big takeaway for me.