'The audience is a lot more accepting now': Shamita Shetty as she gears up for a digital release with 'Black Widows'

After successful gigs with films and reality television, actor Shamita Shetty is now treading unknown waters with slightly grey character in the Zee5 web series, Black Widows. In candid chat with FPJ, she shares how women can take power back in their relationships, provided they set their minds to it!

From your debut as a Yash Raj heroine to acting in OTT shows, how do you see the evolution?

The audience has changed immensely. I think the audience is a lot more accepting now and wants to see more real stuff. The larger-than-life storyline doesn’t work anymore. A lot of Bollywood mainstream actors are also doing good work on OTT. Talent takes precedence here, and you have some very new faces coming up here and doing great work! They are so talented that it makes you wonder where they have been for so long. It gives an opportunity to good actors who probably didn’t get the kind of respect and recognition that they deserved.

How did you land the role of Kavita, the character you play in Black Widows?

I was offered this role during the pandemic and I was really happy to start work. I absolutely loved the script when I read it, and I was also very excited to work with the bunch of actors there. I think they are all very talented. About my character, I was a little unsure initially, as she is someone I couldn’t really relate to at all. But as the story progressed, I sort of related to her a little more, liked her, and finally ended up feeling bad for her. It all happened so fast, you know. We shot this whole web series start-to-finish in two and a half months straight.