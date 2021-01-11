‘Bollywood actors need to experiment more,’ says ‘Torbaaz’ actor Raaj Singh Arora

Born in Chandigarh and having travelled the world along with his father, Raaj Singh Arora has dabbled in television, films and OTT. Best known for playing the love interest of Sakshi Tanwar in the web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Raaj also made a mark with films like W and The Great Indian Escape, and the Telugu hit-maker Sahasam. He was recently seen the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz, which had a digital release on Netflix. We caught up with the actor for a quick chat about his acting journey, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

If you were to pick a favourite moment from the last movie or series you shot, which would that be? And why?

The last movie that I shot was Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri. The movie featured a lot of kids as it revolves around the lives of child suicide bombers. I play the cricket coach to these kids living in refugee areas. My introduction to the kids was quite informal. They were not informed about the character I was playing, and the team gave me a day to break the ice with the kids, since most of my scenes were with them. When I met the kids for the first time, they very inquisitive, and we gradually started bonding. In fact, on some days we would just play cricket!