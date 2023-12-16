 National Award-Winning Actor Allu Arjun Turns Down Multi-Crore Ad Deal On The Grounds Of Principle: Find Out Why
The Pushpa actor is dead against the idea of promoting products that cause harm to the society

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Allu Arjun's firm stance against endorsing harmful products is highlighted by reports of him turning down a ₹10 crore offer for a brand endorsement. This demonstrates the actor's dedication to prioritizing responsibility over financial gains.

Fans are anxiously anticipating the arrival of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a highly awaited film of the year 2024. However, even prior to the movie's theatrical release, Arjun garnered attention for a courageous decision. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor purportedly rejected a substantial offer from a liquor and pan masala brand. The brand sought prominent placement of its logo in the movie whenever Pushpa, his character, engages in smoking or chewing.

Allu Arjun's choice resonates strongly with his dedication to principles and profound regard for his fan base. Recognizing the impact of his influence, he opts for responsible use, placing social well-being above immediate financial gains.

The eagerly awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa 2, features a remarkable ensemble cast. Alongside Arjun, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu, with Sukumar returning as the director. The project is supported by Mythri Movie Makers, led by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, while Devi Sri Prasad makes a comeback to captivate audiences with his musical prowess.

Arjun is currently deeply immersed in the production of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Looking beyond the film, another thrilling collaboration is on the cards for the National Award-winning actor. Speculations are rife about a Trivikram Srinivas period project, which will also star Trisha Krishnan.

