 Allu Arjun Heaps Praises For Nani-Mrunal Thakur-Starrer Hi Nanna, Says, "Truly Heart Touching"
Hi Nanna released in cinemas on December 7, 2023

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

Nani and Mrunal Thakur-starring Telugu film 'Hi Nanna' was released recently in theatres. Now actor Allu Arjun has shared his views about the film and he has all praises for it.

He appreciated the acting skills of the lead stars and congratulated the entire team.

article-image

Taking to X, he wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna . What a sweet warm film . Truly heart touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani garu . And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light . " While praising Mrunal, he added, "Dear @Mrunal0801. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen . It's Beautiful like you. " He continued appreciating Kiara Khanna, who played Nani's daughter in the film and said, "#BabyKiara ! My darling ... your are melting hearts with ur cuteness . Enough ! Go to school now" The actor concluded with a message for the entire team of the film, "Congratulations to all the other artists for their neat performances & Technicians for their complimenting work esply the cameraman @SJVarughese & music director @HeshamAWMusic garu . Director @shouryuv garu . Congratulations ! You have impressed everyone with your debut film . You have created many heart touching & tear jerking moments . Wonderful presentation . Keep Shining. Congratulations to the Producers for bringing such a sweet film to the audience.#HiNanna will touch every family members hearts not just fathers ."

'Hi Nanna' is an emotional family entertainer, with Nani playing the role of a father. In the poster, The little girl sitting on Nani's shoulders gives a flying kiss to Mrunal standing behind them. While Nani seems busy, Mrunal catches the kiss with a beautiful smile on her face. Shouryuv has directed the film.

The film hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on December 7.

