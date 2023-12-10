Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Meets Leading South Stars: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 10, 2023
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had a worthwhile visit to the city of Nizams, Hyderabad. In this picture, the global head is seen posing with Ram Charan and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda
Of course, he was hosted to a grand luncheon at Jr. NTR's residence
Ted poses for a happy picture with Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and his Guntur Kaaram director Trivikram Srinivas
This is a heavily loaded picture as Ted is joined by Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli
Ted also had a chance to meet Baahubali star Prabhas
Of course, he was also hosted at Allu Arjun's residence too for dinner
Ted began his tour to India with the first stopover in Mumbai, where he graced the star-studded premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies
