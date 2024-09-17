 Nath Actor Arjun Singh Dalal Approached For Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
The Free Press Journal is back with another name that is likely to enter Bigg Boss 18 this time. Read ahead to know more.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
With Bigg Boss 18 being around the corner, speculations surrounding various names that can be seen in the show this time around have been doing rounds. From Shoaib Ibrahim to Dheeraj Dhoopar, there are a lot of names that are speculated to be entering the show this time around.

Well, the Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive scoop about one more contestant that can be seen in the show. Our source closely associated to the show tells us that Arjun Singh Dalal, currently leading Dangal TV’s show ‘Nath,’ opposite Chahat Pandey and Aalisha Panwar has been approached to be participating in the show. Our source says, “Arjun has been approached for the show and if the commercials fit well, he may take up the show.”

Not just this, it is also reported that Arjun’s costar Chahat Pandey too is one of the confirmed contestants on the show. Several media reports suggest that Chahat has been at loggerheads with her Nath costar Aalisha Panwar and the two absolutely do not get along well.

Apart from Arjun, Sameera Reddy, Shoaib Ibrahim, Maxtern, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Alice Kaushik are also speculated to be entering the show this time. It was also reported that Salman Khan will be back as the host of the show this time too

