Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya's Divorce NOT A PR Campaign; Here's What We Know

Speculations suggest issues in Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's marriage. While the couple is yet to react to the rumours, a new report claims that the duo is headed for a separation.

According to the Bombay Times, tension has been brewing in Natasa and Hardik's marriage for the past six months.

While reports are stating that news about Hardik and Natasa's separation is a PR stunt, the source further added that it is untrue.

"However, the stories around the alimony percentage are speculative and exaggerated," added the source.

On Tuesday, May 28, amid divorce rumours, Natasa took to her Instagram story and shared a cryptic note. Adding a bunch of emojis, she wrote, “Praise God," as she shared a video of a drive on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

Check it out:

A few days ago, Natasa was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, as she stepped out with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic. During this, she was asked about her divorce from Hardik; however, she ignored the question and responded, "Thank you very much," as she headed towards her car.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020 and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year.

Reports of trouble in Natasa and Hardik's marriage started after a Reddit post, 'Natasa and Hardik separated?' – grabbed attention. It was further revealed that Natasa dropped Hardik’s surname on Instagram.