Natasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts

Natasa Stankovic is back to work as she announced her first project titled Tere Krke, alongside singer Preet Inder. The announcement comes after her parting ways with her former husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya. The Serbian model has set the internet soaring with the first look of her new music video.

On Saturday, Natasa took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of the upcoming track. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Get ready to groove to the beat of #TereKrke," building excitement for the new song. The song will be released on PlayDMF’s YouTube channel. The teaser of her first music video will be out tomorrow.

Soon after Natasa shared the poster on social media, many fans showered their love and commented on her new track. Even Hardik Pandya's brother Kunal couldn't stop himself and dropped a heart emoji on her post.

She is now focusing on her work, and fans are ready to witness her back on screen. One of the users wrote, "Mother is mothering."

Another user commented, "She’s working for her kid now!! Strong lady."

The third user wrote, "Superb! Congratulations."

"Best of luck, Natasha, glad to see you back in the industry," the comment reads.

Natasa announced her split with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya on July 18 after four years of their marriage. They released a joint statement saying they had decided to part ways mutually and that it was in their best interest.

The couple continues to co-parent their son, Agastya. As per Times Now reports, the reason behind their split was their different lifestyles.

A few days back, a video of her went viral on the internet while holidaying with rumoured boyfriend, model, actor and fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic in Goa. The two have often been spotted together, which led to speculation about their relationship.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in Satyagraha, which was released in 2013 and has also appeared in various special roles. She was last seen in the web series Flesh, which stars Swara Bhaskar in the lead role. It was written by Pooja Ladha Surti and directed by Danish Aslam.