 Natasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNatasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts

Natasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts

Natasa announced her split with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya on July 18 after four years of their marriage. They released a joint statement saying they had decided to part ways mutually and that it was in their best interest.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Natasa Stankovic & Preet Inder's new music video poster. | Instagram

Natasa Stankovic is back to work as she announced her first project titled Tere Krke, alongside singer Preet Inder. The announcement comes after her parting ways with her former husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya. The Serbian model has set the internet soaring with the first look of her new music video.

On Saturday, Natasa took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of the upcoming track. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Get ready to groove to the beat of #TereKrke," building excitement for the new song. The song will be released on PlayDMF’s YouTube channel. The teaser of her first music video will be out tomorrow.

Read Also
VIDEO: Natasa Stankovic & Aleksandar Ilic Have Fun In Goa Pool Amid Dating Rumours; Netizens Say...
article-image

Soon after Natasa shared the poster on social media, many fans showered their love and commented on her new track. Even Hardik Pandya's brother Kunal couldn't stop himself and dropped a heart emoji on her post.

She is now focusing on her work, and fans are ready to witness her back on screen. One of the users wrote, "Mother is mothering."

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO Of Supreme Court Lawyer Being Slapped By Live-In Partner Goes Viral, Urges Netizens Not To Spread Footage
VIDEO Of Supreme Court Lawyer Being Slapped By Live-In Partner Goes Viral, Urges Netizens Not To Spread Footage
IND vs BAN T20I: Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series Due To Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement
IND vs BAN T20I: Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series Due To Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up In Gwalior
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up In Gwalior
Natasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts
Natasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts

Another user commented, "She’s working for her kid now!! Strong lady."

The third user wrote, "Superb! Congratulations."

"Best of luck, Natasha, glad to see you back in the industry," the comment reads.

Natasa announced her split with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya on July 18 after four years of their marriage. They released a joint statement saying they had decided to part ways mutually and that it was in their best interest.

The couple continues to co-parent their son, Agastya. As per Times Now reports, the reason behind their split was their different lifestyles.

A few days back, a video of her went viral on the internet while holidaying with rumoured boyfriend, model, actor and fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic in Goa. The two have often been spotted together, which led to speculation about their relationship.

Read Also
In Pics: Hardik Pandya Trains With Son Agastya As Natasa Stankovic Holidays In Goa
article-image

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in Satyagraha, which was released in 2013 and has also appeared in various special roles. She was last seen in the web series Flesh, which stars Swara Bhaskar in the lead role. It was written by Pooja Ladha Surti and directed by Danish Aslam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Natasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts

Natasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts

HIBOX App Scam: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By IFSO In Alleged ₹500 Crore Fraud

HIBOX App Scam: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By IFSO In Alleged ₹500 Crore Fraud

Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Vidya Balan Changed Clothes In Car On Kahaani Sets: 'I Gave Her ₹1...

Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Vidya Balan Changed Clothes In Car On Kahaani Sets: 'I Gave Her ₹1...

Rashami Desai & Karishma Tanna Want IMMEDIATE Action Against Man Who SPINNED & THREW A Stray Dog:...

Rashami Desai & Karishma Tanna Want IMMEDIATE Action Against Man Who SPINNED & THREW A Stray Dog:...

Madalsa Sharma On Father-In-Law Mithun Chakraborty Initially Facing Discrimination For Being...

Madalsa Sharma On Father-In-Law Mithun Chakraborty Initially Facing Discrimination For Being...