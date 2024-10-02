In Pics: Hardik Pandya Trains With Son Agastya As Natasa Stankovic Holidays In Goa

By: Rohan Sen | October 02, 2024
Hardik Pandya hit the nets at the NCA with his son Agastya
Pandya has been training for the upcoming T20I series vs Bangladesh
Pandya will be joining the Indian T20I team in Gwalior a couple of days before the match on Oct 6
Natasa meanwhile, seems to be using this time away from her son to holiday in Goa
The Serbian beauty has been soaking in the sun and sandy beaches of Goa
Natasa is allegedly holidaying with rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic
Rumours of Natasa and Alexsandar's relationship surfaced after she parted ways with Pandya in August
