In Pics: Hardik Pandya Trains With Son Agastya As Natasa Stankovic Holidays In Goa

By: Rohan Sen | October 02, 2024

Hardik Pandya hit the nets at the NCA with his son Agastya

Pandya has been training for the upcoming T20I series vs Bangladesh

Pandya will be joining the Indian T20I team in Gwalior a couple of days before the match on Oct 6

Natasa meanwhile, seems to be using this time away from her son to holiday in Goa

The Serbian beauty has been soaking in the sun and sandy beaches of Goa

Natasa is allegedly holidaying with rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic

Rumours of Natasa and Alexsandar's relationship surfaced after she parted ways with Pandya in August

