VIDEO: Natasa Stankovic & Aleksandar Ilic Have Fun In Goa Pool Amid Dating Rumours; Netizens Say 'Hardik Pandya Crying In Corner'

Natasa Stankovic is making news once again after announcing her split with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya on July 18 after four years of their marriage. Since then, she has been the highlight of a rumoured relationship with model, actor, and fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

The duo once again sparked dating rumours after Aleksandar shared a video of his Goa vacation with Natasa, in which the couple is seen relaxing and having fun in a pool at CASA Vagator.

The video shows Natasa resting on a floating swan in the water and Alex mischievously pushing her from behind.

The clip has gone on the internet and grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Amid their dating speculation, netizens shared their views about their rumoured relationship and commented on the video.

Some users stated that Hardik is having a watch on the two, while others slammed Alex for posting such a video. One of the users wrote, "Hardik watching from another account."

Another user commented, "Hardik Pandya crying in the corner."

The third user wrote, "Kisike pahele wife ke sath aaise video dalte waqt shram nahi aati tumko #welovehardikpandya. Aapke wifeke sath aaisa koi video Dale acha lagega aapko @iamaleksandarilic."

"Pura Masti kro Pandya sab dekh raha hai," the comment read.

Aleksandar and Natasa have often been spotted together, which led to speculation about a possible relationship between the two.

Earlier in July, Hardik and Natasa, while announcing their divorce, released a joint statement saying they had decided to part ways mutually and that it was in their best interest.

"We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," the post read.

The couple continues to co-parent their son, Agastya. As per Times Now reports, the reason behind their split was their different lifestyles.