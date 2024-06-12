Naseeruddin Shah On No Muslim In PM Modi's Cabinet: 'It Is Depressing, But Not Surprising'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently talked about Narendra Modi becoming India's Prime Minister for the third time after the Lok Sabha election 2024.

In a recent interview with The Wire, he stated that he would want to see PM Modi wear a skullcap to demonstrate that he has 'no antipathy' towards Indian Muslims.

He was questioned about no Muslim representation in Modi 3.0 cabinet, and it's the first time in the history of India. To which he said, “It is depressing, but not surprising. The hatred for Muslims seems to be visceral… Hamid Ansari (former Vice President) said there is an element of apprehension among the Muslims in the country. It is something we just have to get to, it is not something the Hindus alone or the Muslims alone can do. It is something we have to do together."

He further added his honest opinions about politics, and said, "Modi seems fond of headgear. I’d like to see him wear a skullcap someday… just wearing a skullcap would be a gesture. After his refusal to wear skullcap at a function (in 2011), where the maulvis presented him with one, it is difficult to erase that memory. But if he does, it would be a gesture that ‘I am not separate from you. You and I are citizens of the same country. I have no aversion to you'. If he were to convince the Muslims of this country of that I think that would be a great help.”

Naseeruddin Shah captivated the audience with his matchless talent and effort. He was last featured in the film Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film also included Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kumud Mishra in key parts.



PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third straight term, following founding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. On June 5, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) overwhelmingly ratified a resolution electing Narendra Modi as its leader. He was sworn in as Prime Minister on June 9.