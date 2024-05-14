'Korean Films Are 100 Times Better Than Bollywood': Naseeruddin Shah Says Hindi Movies 'Lack Substance'

Naseeruddin Shah |

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is a towering figure in Indian cinema. Over the past four decades, has left a mark by his iconic performances across film, theater, and television. Renowned for his intense portrayals and ability to immerse himself in diverse characters, Shah has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian cinema.

Recently, during an interaction, with one of the largest Urdu festivals, the actor spoke about the kind of Bollywood films that are been made, and how other cinema is better than Indian cinema. Speaking about it, he said, Korean films are 100 times better than Indian films. We are blabbering in the world that our movies are the best. I wouldn't say I like the kind of Bollywood love stories."

He further added, "Hollywood is the only reference point we have. Like Indian food is eaten, our films are also seen that way. However, Indian food has at least some flavour in it. The Hindi bubble will burst one day, and I’m sure about it because there is a lack of substance in it."

Naseeruddin Shah captured the audiaudienceh his unmatched talent and work. He was last seen in Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film also starred Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.