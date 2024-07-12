 Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Malayalam romantic comedy series is directed by Nithin Renji Panicker

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date | Trailer

Nagendran's Honeymoons is a romantic comedy series starring Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. It will release on OTT in July 2024 and is available in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

When and where to watch Nagendran's Honeymoons?

The upcoming romantic series will be released on July 19, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform has shared the series poster and captioned it, "Nagendran's Honeymoons trailer is out now—https://youtu.be/lZHux4AI5WI One life, five wives, and laughs all the way! Save the date for streaming from July 19! #NagendransHoneymoons #TrailerOutNow."

Plot

The plot revolves around a jobless man named Nagendran who marries five different women using a false identity. What happens when his pleasurable experience transforms into a horrible experience? Will Nagendran be able to manage his marriages? What happens when his wives know the real truth?

Read Also
Exploding Kittens OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast

The series cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti, Shweta Menon, Ammu Abhirami, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Grace Antony, Niranjana Anoop, Janardanan, Pramod Velliyanad, Alexander Prasanth, Ramesh Pisharody, Alexander Prasanth, Shivani Saya and Alphy Panjikaran with others.

Read Also
Pagalariyaan OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about Nagendran's Honeymoons

Nagendran's Honeymoons is directed and written by Nithin Renji Panicker. It is produced by Sanjay Padiyoor, Nithin Renji Panicker and Nikhil Renji Panicker. The cinematography is done by Nikhil S Praveen and Ranjin Raj has composed the music.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani Dances To Dhol Beats On Le Jaayenge As Baarat...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani Dances To Dhol Beats On Le Jaayenge As Baarat...

The Decameron OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Web Series

The Decameron OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Web Series

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena Greets Paps, Strikes His Signature Pose In Blue...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena Greets Paps, Strikes His Signature Pose In Blue...

Lip-Smacking Varanasi Tomato Chaat On The Menu At The Ambani Wedding, Check Other Food Items To Be...

Lip-Smacking Varanasi Tomato Chaat On The Menu At The Ambani Wedding, Check Other Food Items To Be...