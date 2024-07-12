Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date | Trailer

Nagendran's Honeymoons is a romantic comedy series starring Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. It will release on OTT in July 2024 and is available in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

When and where to watch Nagendran's Honeymoons?

The upcoming romantic series will be released on July 19, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform has shared the series poster and captioned it, "Nagendran's Honeymoons trailer is out now—https://youtu.be/lZHux4AI5WI One life, five wives, and laughs all the way! Save the date for streaming from July 19! #NagendransHoneymoons #TrailerOutNow."

Plot

The plot revolves around a jobless man named Nagendran who marries five different women using a false identity. What happens when his pleasurable experience transforms into a horrible experience? Will Nagendran be able to manage his marriages? What happens when his wives know the real truth?

Cast

The series cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti, Shweta Menon, Ammu Abhirami, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Grace Antony, Niranjana Anoop, Janardanan, Pramod Velliyanad, Alexander Prasanth, Ramesh Pisharody, Alexander Prasanth, Shivani Saya and Alphy Panjikaran with others.

All about Nagendran's Honeymoons

Nagendran's Honeymoons is directed and written by Nithin Renji Panicker. It is produced by Sanjay Padiyoor, Nithin Renji Panicker and Nikhil Renji Panicker. The cinematography is done by Nikhil S Praveen and Ranjin Raj has composed the music.