 Exploding Kittens OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The animated upcoming series is based on The Oatmeal's best-selling card game of the same name

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Exploding Kittens OTT Release Date | Trailer

Exploding Kittens is an adult animated series with voiceover by Tom Ellis and Sasheer Zamata. The upcoming series is based on The Oatmeal's card game of the same name. It is set to stream on an OTT platform in July 2024.

When and where to watch Exploding Kittens?

The comedy series will release on July 12, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series with a caption that read, "Get ready for one Hell of a good time. EXPLODING KITTENS premieres July 12."

Plot

The series revolves around a Godcat who comes to Earth when heaven's board of directors punished him for years of ineptitude to live in the body of a house cat with other humans beings. However, things take an intense turn when another kitty, the lady of darkness, also comes to Earth to torture him. At first, Godcat helped humans so that he could go back to heaven, but after spending days with a family which adopted him, he started caring about them. How does he protect his family from the devilcat? Will he be able to get back to heaven?

Cast and production of Exploding Kittens

The cast of the adventure series features voices of Tom Ellis as Godcat, Abraham Lim, Kenny Yates as Travis Higgins, Suzy Nakamura as Abbie Higgins, Sasheer Zamata as Devilcat, Ally Maki as Greta Higgins and Mark Proksch as Marv Higgins. It is based on Oatmeal's best-selling card game, which is the same name and was created by Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman. Bandera Entertainment has produced the film with Chernin Entertainment.

Exploding Kittens OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

