 Another Self Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnother Self Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Another Self Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The romantic Turkish series is directed by Burcu Alptekin and created by Nuran Evren Sit

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Another Self: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Another Self: Season 2 stars Tuba Büyüküstün, Boncuk Yilmaz, and Seda Bakan in the leading roles. After two years of waiting, the series is streaming on OTT.

Where to stream Another Self: Season 2?

The highly anticipated Another Self: Season 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series with the caption, "Let's get into the holiday mindset slowly. Olive Tree season 2 will be on Netflix on July 11th."

Read Also
Mean Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Plot

Another Self: Season 2 revolves around three friends -- Ada, Leyla, and Sevgi, who form their bond in Ayvalik. The trio's decision to embark on a spiritual journey when Sevgi suffers from breast cancer deepens their relationship. As they start confessing their secrets, traumas, and family affairs, the series aims to showcase their challenges and how they support each other. The series also aims to showcase the boundless nature of friendship.

Read Also
Showtime Season 1 Part 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

All about Another Self: Season 2

The eight episodic series features Tuba Büyüküstün as Ada, Seda Bakan as Leyla, Boncuk Yilmaz as Sevgi, Riza Kocaoğlu, Firat, Füsun Demirel, Boncuk Yilmaz, Murat Boz, and Tanis, among others. It is directed by Burcyu Alptekin and created by Nuran Evren Sit. Cem Chaban has produced the adventure series with Pelin Ekinci Kaya and Onur Güvenatam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahead Of Indian 2 Release, Catch 10 Interesting Facts About Kamal Haasan's 1996 Blockbuster

Ahead Of Indian 2 Release, Catch 10 Interesting Facts About Kamal Haasan's 1996 Blockbuster

'Badnaam Kar Diya Mujhko': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Neha Bhasin Schools Paps For Recording Her From Behind...

'Badnaam Kar Diya Mujhko': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Neha Bhasin Schools Paps For Recording Her From Behind...

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Robbed In Italy: Actress SLAMS Those Troubling Them By 'Suggesting...

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Robbed In Italy: Actress SLAMS Those Troubling Them By 'Suggesting...

Another Self Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Another Self Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Vishal Pandey & Lovekesh Kataria Shouldn't Be Bothered By People Who Change Their Standards': Bigg...

'Vishal Pandey & Lovekesh Kataria Shouldn't Be Bothered By People Who Change Their Standards': Bigg...