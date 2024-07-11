Another Self Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Another Self: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Another Self: Season 2 stars Tuba Büyüküstün, Boncuk Yilmaz, and Seda Bakan in the leading roles. After two years of waiting, the series is streaming on OTT.

Where to stream Another Self: Season 2?

The highly anticipated Another Self: Season 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series with the caption, "Let's get into the holiday mindset slowly. Olive Tree season 2 will be on Netflix on July 11th."

Tatil kafasına girelim yavaştan. Zeytin Ağacı 2. sezonuyla 11 Temmuz’da sadece Netflix’te. pic.twitter.com/7hfSv4syDA — Netflix Türkiye (@netflixturkiye) June 14, 2024

Plot

Another Self: Season 2 revolves around three friends -- Ada, Leyla, and Sevgi, who form their bond in Ayvalik. The trio's decision to embark on a spiritual journey when Sevgi suffers from breast cancer deepens their relationship. As they start confessing their secrets, traumas, and family affairs, the series aims to showcase their challenges and how they support each other. The series also aims to showcase the boundless nature of friendship.

All about Another Self: Season 2

The eight episodic series features Tuba Büyüküstün as Ada, Seda Bakan as Leyla, Boncuk Yilmaz as Sevgi, Riza Kocaoğlu, Firat, Füsun Demirel, Boncuk Yilmaz, Murat Boz, and Tanis, among others. It is directed by Burcyu Alptekin and created by Nuran Evren Sit. Cem Chaban has produced the adventure series with Pelin Ekinci Kaya and Onur Güvenatam.