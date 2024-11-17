 Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNaga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in August, and their wedding invitation has now gone viral. As per the card, the couple will get married on December 4 in a traditional ceremony. The families of the couple sent out wedding invite hampers comprising of some food items, flowers, traditional clothes and the invitation in the form of scroll.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot in December and their wedding invitation has now gone viral. By the looks of it, the couple is set to have a simple, traditional wedding in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The families of the couple sent out wedding invite hampers to their friends and relatives. The hamper consisted of some food items, flowers, traditional clothes and the invitation in the form of a scroll.

The invitation card can be seen adorned with illustrations of bells, cows, a temple, lamps, and all things cute and traditional. As per the invite, Chaitanya and Sobhita are set to get married on December 4. "Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion," it read.

Read Also
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Hyderabad Wedding Venue Has A Special Connection With Former's...
article-image

It was earlier reported that the couple will get married at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which is of great significance for the Akkineni family. The studio was founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, late actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao in 1976. It is located on a 22-acre site in Banjara Hills.

FPJ Shorts
Global Pharma Sector Stares At Lack Of Talent, Specific Skills: Report
Global Pharma Sector Stares At Lack Of Talent, Specific Skills: Report
India Conducts Successful Flight Trial Of Long-Range Hypersonic Missile Off Odisha's Coast
India Conducts Successful Flight Trial Of Long-Range Hypersonic Missile Off Odisha's Coast
Ragging Practices in Medical Colleges: Vulgar Materials Highlight Disturbing Trends
Ragging Practices in Medical Colleges: Vulgar Materials Highlight Disturbing Trends
BJP Forms 12-Member Manifesto Committee For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP Forms 12-Member Manifesto Committee For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in a hush hush ceremony on August 8 after dating for over two years. The pre-wedding rituals for the bride and groom have already begun. Post the engagement, Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna had said, "It went very very well. Only the immediate family was there... Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it."

Read Also
Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates In Red & Green Kanjeevaram Saree Gifted By Naga Chaitanya's...
article-image

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got divorced after four years of marriage in October 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!

Daaru To Coke, Theka To Hotel: Diljit Dosanjh Finds Loopholes In Telangana Govt's Ban Order At...

Daaru To Coke, Theka To Hotel: Diljit Dosanjh Finds Loopholes In Telangana Govt's Ban Order At...

Jyotika Criticises 'Jarring Sound' In Husband Suriya's Kanguva, Defends Film Against Negative...

Jyotika Criticises 'Jarring Sound' In Husband Suriya's Kanguva, Defends Film Against Negative...

Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani Who Once Stated Sending Girls To School Was...

Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani Who Once Stated Sending Girls To School Was...

'This Is So Sad': Netizens SLAM Paps As Jeh Gets Cranky Due to Camera Flashlights, Mom Kareena...

'This Is So Sad': Netizens SLAM Paps As Jeh Gets Cranky Due to Camera Flashlights, Mom Kareena...