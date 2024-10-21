Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates In Red & Green Kanjeevaram Saree Gifted By Aunt For Pasupu Danchatam Ritual

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 21, 2024

Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala has kicked off her wedding preparations ahead of her marriage ceremony with Naga Chaitanya

Photo Via Instagram

On Monday, October 21, Sobhita Dhulipala shared photos from her Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam, which means that in a South Indian wedding, it marks the beginning of the wedding festivities

For the ceremony, Sobhita Dhulipala donned a red and green Kanjeevaram saree gifted by her 'atta' (aunt), Lakshmi Vijayaraghavan

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam 🦜🪷♥️ And so it begins."

The ceremony was attended by Dhulipala's close family members

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8, 2024

The Godhuma Raayi Pasupu ritual is traditionally initiated by the groom's family and is followed by the bride's family

The ceremony took place in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The couple's wedding date is, however yet to be announced

