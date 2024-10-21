Bollywood Karwa Chauth 2024 Celebrations: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

By: Sachin T | October 21, 2024
Despite their busy schedules and professional commitments, Bollywood couples make sure to ring in Karwa Chauth together, and this year was no different
Katrina Kaif made Vicky Kaushal, and all her fans, skip a beat as she got all decked up in a saree, complete with sindoor and mangalsutra, for Karwa Chauth 2024
Despite being in LA, Priyanka Chopra proved she is a desi girl at heart, as she kept a fast for husband Nick Jonas and celebrated Karwa Chauth with him
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor continued with the tradition and celebrated Karwa Chauth with their friends and family members
Parineeti Chopra was all smiles as she celebrated the special occasion with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha
Shilpa Shetty donned an exquisite lehenga as she observed the Karwa Chauth fast for Raj Kundra, and even shared a video of him breaking her fast
Kriti Kharbanda celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Pulkit Samrat, and the couple looked head over heels in love
Despite her back injury, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated Karwa Chauth with Jackky Bhagnani, and in return, got a kiss from her husband
Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday were all smiles as they celebrated Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's residence