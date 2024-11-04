Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Hyderabad Wedding Venue Has A Special Connection With Former's Grandfather; Find Out

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot in Hyderabad in December 2024. While the couple has not announced their wedding date officially, it has been reported that they are planning to take their relationship to the next level next month. Now, their wedding venue has also been revealed.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita will tie the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a traditional ceremony. The studio was founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, late actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao in 1976. It is located on a 22-acre site in Banjara Hills. Reportedly, it was earlier known as Annapurna Pictures.

Meanwhile, a report in Economic Times also stated that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding will take place on December 4 and it will be attended by their close friends and family members. Just like their engagement, their wedding is also expected to be an intimate family affair. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita do not wish for unnecessary media attention on their special day.

Earlier, it was reported that the couple will marry in a palace-like five-star hotel in Rajasthan.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement and pre-wedding photos and videos created quite a buzz on social media and now fans are eagerly awaiting their marriage.

Naga Chaitanya's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna had revealed in an interview that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony because August 8 was an auspicious day.

"It went very very well. Only the immediate family was there... Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it," he had said.

While Sobhita is 32 years old, Naga Chaitanya is 37. They have been dating each other since the last couple of years.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced after four years of marriage and had announced separation in October 2021.