Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Kickstart Wedding Festivities; Actress Looks Breathtaking In Pasupu Danchadam Ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad after dating for over two years

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot soon, and they have officially kickstarted their wedding festivities. The couple got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad after dating for over two years, and they are now ready to take the plunge.

On Monday, Sobhita took her fans by surprise as she shared photos from her traditional Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. The ritual marks the onset of wedding festivities, and during it, married women in the family come together and grind turmeric in a mortar as it is considered auspicious

Sobhita looked gorgeous as a Telugu bride in a traditional orange saree with green and golden border. She completed her look with minimalistic gold jewellery and green bangles. She was seen participating in the ritual and sharing a hearty laugh with the female members of her family.

article-image

She also sought blessings from the Lord and the elders by touching their feet. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam...And so it begins!" Sobhita wrote along with the photos.

While the exact wedding date of the couple is not known yet, reports stated a few days ago that the two have booked a palatial hotel in Rajasthan for the D-day.

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony on August 8 this year in Hyderabad, in the presence of their family members. Post the engagement, Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, had shared, "Only the immediate family was there... Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it."

article-image

Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they announced their divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage. It was in 2022 that rumours of Chaitanya dating Sobhita first surfaced online

