 Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
Popular Malayalam and Tamil actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, known for Thug Life, Ponniyin Selvan and King of Kotha, has quit social media, saying it affected her language and made simple pleasures joyless. "I'm taking the risk here to be forgotten… doing the right thing for the artist and the lil girl in me," she wrote on Saturday.

Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Popular Malayalam and Tamil actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, known for films like Thug Life, Ponniyin Selvan and King of Kotha, has quit social media, saying it affected her vocabulary and language and made simple pleasures joyless. She added that she refuses to be a person who caters to the whims and fancies of a supernet.

Aishwarya Lekshmi Quits Social Media

On Saturday, September 13, Aishwarya shared a statement on her Instagram story before deleting her account. "For the longest time, I subscribed to the idea that social media is much needed to keep me in the game. I thought it necessary to move with the times, especially considering the nature of the industry we are in," she wrote.

Further, her note read, "Somehow, something that was told would cater to us have reverse-UNO-ed and made me cater to it. It has successfully distracted me from what my work and research should be. It has taken away every original thought from me, affected my vocabulary and language, and made every other simpler pleasure joyless."

'Taking The Risk Here To Be Forgotten': Aishwarya

The actress stated that she refuses to be shaped by a generic mould or cater to the whims and fancies of the internet, adding that as a woman, she had to train herself to become aware of grooming and control, and trained even harder to resist it.

Aishwarya said that it was the first original thought that she had in a while. She added, "I'm taking the risk here to be forgotten, and in today's times, out of the 'gram is out of the mind. So here is me doing the right thing for the artist and the lil girl in me - Keeping her an original and choosing absolute Internet obsoleteness. Here's hoping I create more meaningful connections and cinema in life. And if I do end up making meaningful cinema, give me love - Old Style."

